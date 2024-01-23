MGO One Seven LLC Sells 242 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.73. 513,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

