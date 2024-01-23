Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,026,000 after acquiring an additional 610,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

MSEX stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

