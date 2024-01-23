Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 199 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Stock Down 3.3 %

MYRG stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

