Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 169 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. 1,870,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

