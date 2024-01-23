Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

