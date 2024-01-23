Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.83 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

