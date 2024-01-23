Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 34,409 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,648. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.