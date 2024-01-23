Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 79 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.52. 291,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,793. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.65.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

