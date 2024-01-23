Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 202,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

