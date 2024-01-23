Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases Shares of 44,794 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,723,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,832,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 360,187 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,750,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. 512,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

