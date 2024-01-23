Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 17,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,044,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 356,385 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 117,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,761,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,785,171. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

