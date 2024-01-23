MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella Sells 10,000 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,106. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.