Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 927,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,666. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

