Monero Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Monero has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $147.81 or 0.00380417 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $88.16 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00165478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00573819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,388,126 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.