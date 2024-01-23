Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,889,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $637.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.67 and its 200-day moving average is $526.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $647.62. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

