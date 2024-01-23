Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $275.75 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $275.75 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 824,111,884 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

