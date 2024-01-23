Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $22.84 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $199.49 million and approximately $40.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $22.84 or 0.00057854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,145,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,733,205 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

