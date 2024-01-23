Moore Clark Sells 45,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 3.7 %

PED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 292,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,124. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.