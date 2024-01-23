Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Purchases C$374,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$374,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.63 per share, with a total value of C$321,248.04.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,198.08.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

TSE MRG.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,617. The firm has a market cap of C$570.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.35. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$18.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

