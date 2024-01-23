Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $281.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.39 and its 200-day moving average is $248.37. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $289.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

