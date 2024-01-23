Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $360.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $362.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.47. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $384.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

