Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NBR opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.49. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

