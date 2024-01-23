Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $140.51 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00164542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.84 or 0.00577511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00381765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00181227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

