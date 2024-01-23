Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NDAQ stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

