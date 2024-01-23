National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.51. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 10,320 shares changing hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Quarry LP boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

