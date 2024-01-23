Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
