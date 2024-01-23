Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

