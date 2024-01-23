Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,625.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00131443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004761 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

