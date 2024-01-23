Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.79. Nayax shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 181 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $715.80 million and a PE ratio of -37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nayax by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

