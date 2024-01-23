NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $232.06 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $232.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.67996932 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $191,070,712.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

