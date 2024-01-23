NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.63 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $197.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00075685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.67996932 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $191,070,712.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.