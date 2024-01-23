Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.84 on Friday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,990 shares of company stock worth $3,099,635. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

