Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $128.47 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $128.47 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00164591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00572006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00378028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00181597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,088,668,955 coins and its circulating supply is 43,395,526,503 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

