Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

