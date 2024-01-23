Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 166.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.5% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,454,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.61.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

