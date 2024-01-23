Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q1 guidance to $4.49 EPS.

NFLX stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.19. 13,604,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.61.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

