Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.19. 13,604,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,066,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.