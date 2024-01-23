Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRNB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 167,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

