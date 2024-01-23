Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.96. 560,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,631. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.