Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. 2,242,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,583. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

