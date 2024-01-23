Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 803,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,128. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

