Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

NMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,180,778.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 31,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $327,261.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,078,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,951,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,180,778.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 271,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,364 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

