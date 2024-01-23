Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $140.71 and last traded at $140.20, with a volume of 83461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $9,860,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.