NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $140.67. 534,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

