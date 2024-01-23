NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 586,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 71,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

