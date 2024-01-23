NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. 1,534,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,124. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

