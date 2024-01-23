NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,143 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 249,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter.

FTXG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

