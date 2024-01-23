NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $503.35. 125,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,277. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $505.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.26. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

