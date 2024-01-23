NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,879 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 64,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 64,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 145,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 107,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

