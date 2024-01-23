NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,071 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EWP traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,237. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $747.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

