NewSquare Capital LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 898,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,032. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

